Brendan Quinn to make return to Omagh stage

MEMORIES of some superb music nights in Omagh will be revived – and relived – at the Weigh Inn this Sunday (July 23) when Brendan Quinn makes his eagerly-anticipated return to the stage.

Indeed, the ‘Kickin’ Mule’ in the town was the place to go through the 1990s on Mondays; the musical collaboration featuring Brendan Quinn, Arty McGlynn, and a who’s-who of the towns thriving music scene was a staple of weekly entertainment.

The event will see the legendary Brendan joined by Jerome McGlynn for what promises to be a very special musical treat.

Brendan, who may officially be in retirement is far from retired as his latest recording goes to prove, he is as busy as ever.

That latest single, ‘Gettys Window’, is receiving plenty of airplay, produced at Grooveshack in Ramelton and mastered by Billy Robinson.

Brendan is joined by Dermott Byrne, Lawrence Doherty, Pat Crowley and the well-known Pete O’Hanlon who was also a regular with the ‘Kickin Mule’.

Born in Magherafelt, Brendan made his stage debut with Malachy Doris before his first recording in 1969, a unique version of the Kris Kristofferson classic, ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’, which picked up a lot of airplay.

Then in 1971, he released ‘It’s 4 In The Morning’, which went to Number One in the Irish charts.

There, then, followed a string of hit records, such as ‘Bandy The Rodeo Clown’, ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’, ’To Daddy’ and ‘Angeline Would you Like To Dance Again’.

In 1976, Brendan struck out on his own with the formation of his own band, The Bluebirds, recording albums, doing TV shows and touring all over Ireland, Europe and the US.

Through the early ‘90s, the ‘Mule’ was borne out of the regular Monday Jam sessions in Omagh, and it proved to be an opportunity for Brendan to really cut loose with his musical friends.

Now living in Fanad, Donegal, Brendan and Bernie enjoy the rugged beauty of Donegal coastal life, but the guitar is never far away. This can be referenced by his superb ‘Covid Lockdown’ online performances, which were heartwarming, funny and testament to his never-ending quality.

Brendan also runs a monthly acoustic gig in Fanavolty Hall, titled ‘Séisiuin Fhánada’, which brings top Irish musicians to the Fanad peninsula.

Apart from tasting success with ‘Getty’s Window’, over the past couple of years, Brendan has highly-impressed fans with the highly-acclaimed ‘Tickin’ Over’, which has received massive airplay.

Similarly, ‘I Have Met My Love Today’ was also a big Irish hit on the airwaves – and Brendan certainly is showing no sign of slowing down.

The Omagh gig gets underway at the early time of 6pm this Sunday (July 23), and will, once again, showcase Brendan’s lengthy repertoire and incredible voice, as he performs a mix of classic hits, new tunes, and some material that has yet to be played live.

Make sure you don’t miss out!