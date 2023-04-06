Brian Coll’s book is back…

ORIGINALLY released in 2016, ‘From Gallows Hill to Nashville’ is an intriguing and informative book that documents the glittering career of Brian Coll, a legend of Irish country music and the showband era.

Recently reprinted, the book is now, once more, available in Omagh, and it is a must-read for anybody with an interest in local music and the showband era – particularly in the Omagh area.

The late Omagh legend collaborated with his daughter, Cathy, to put together this unique catalogue of photographs and memories from over 50 years in the business.

Throughout his career, Brian performed on such iconic stages as Carnegie Hall in New York, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and the Albert Hall in London.

The Omagh star also shared the stage with such icons as Jim Reeves, Johnny Cash and George Jones.

Growing up, Brian was a member of the former Omagh CBS Primary School Library from the age of nine.

In the book, he goes onto reflect upon his many happy memories on the road with such legendary showbands as The Polka Dots, The Plattermen and The Buckaroos.

Having been in the business for well over 50 years, Brian once stated, ‘! never thought that I would have got out of Omagh singing – never mind playing in places like Carnegie Hall.”

Having originally been released in 2016 before his unfortunate passing in 2020, Brian celebrated the book’s launch with a special concert in Carrickmore’s Patrician Hall, having first graced The Patrician’s stage in 1962.

The iconic performance marked the beginning of his ‘Story Tour’ across the North, in which Brian reflected on his career with a rich array of songs and stories.

People often say, “Where words fail, music speaks,” however, in Brian’s case, his words and music have cemented a profound legacy, not only in the world of writing and music, but in Omagh’s rich and artistic history.

