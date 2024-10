Dust off your leg-warmers, get the hairspray out, grab a glow stick and get ready for an evening of musical nostalgia as the 80s Icons Show comes to the Alley Theatre.

Paying tribute to the music which shaped a generation, the 80s Icons Show will take to the stage at the Strabane venue on Friday, October 11.

Rewind back to the era defined by daring fashion, vivid hues, and an eclectic medley of music. The show features a seven-piece group of professional musicians performing all the 80s smash hits you would have heard every week on Top of The Pops.

This talented group delivers flawless renditions from iconic artists such as Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Go West, Paul Young, Phil Collins, Nik Kershaw, and many more. Expect to find yourself singing along to hits like ‘Together in Electric Dreams’, ‘Gold’, ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’, and ‘Don’t You Want Me’.

Feel the years disappear as you are transported back to a time when life was good and all you cared about was who was Number One every Sunday night.

Tickets are selling fast so get yours now. Priced at £22 tickets are available from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 81 384444 or online at www.alley-theatre.com.