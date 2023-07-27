‘Cairn Sunday’ walk to Mullaghcarn to take place this weekend

A friendly giant sculpture with its arm outstretched towards the great beyond will greet all walkers taking part in this year’s Cairn Sunday walk to the toweringly beautiful peak of Mullaghcarn Mountain.

The dander, which whispers of the many memories made, romances kindled and friendships forged in the distant past, will take place this Sunday (July 30).

This pilgrimage will see walkers embark on the uphill adventure in their own time; with the recommended starting point being the ‘Trail Head’ information panel, beside the Gortin Glens Forest Park café building, before following the waymarked ‘Mullaghcarn Trail’ signs.

However, if you would prefer to partake in the historical trek alongside a supportive group, then Friends of the Glens has got you covered.

The local walking group will meet at the aforementioned forest cafe at 10am, before setting forth to the mountain top.

The dander, which should take under three hours, will feature tarmac and gravel terrain, but it should be noted that the gradient is challenging – particularly towards the end of the route.

Historical significance

Tyrone folks climbing Mullaghcarn, which towers over tranquil Tyrone at 1,778 feet, on ‘Cairn Sunday’ annually is thought to date back more than 1,000 years.

In fact, the name of the mount, ‘Mullaghcarn’, translates as ‘the summit of the pile of stones’; referencing the deep-rooted practice of pilgirms, adventurers and hikers, over generations, carrying stones to the summit to add to the cairn there.

This practice is likely to have had a Pagan origin, with people seeking to be closer to their gods.

There is weight to this theory, as historians detail how the introduction of Christianity saw the event transform into an annual one.

It is believed that the cairn marks a place of great religious significance – perhaps a burial place – and, therefore, by adding your stone to it, you are helping to protect its integrity, while replicating the age-old practice of the generations before us.

Where love begins

Indeed, in centuries gone by, the Cairn Sunday was oft marked by participants performing religious practises at the summit, and, through time, sports days also became a feature of the ascent.

Other notable foregone activities included berry-picking; eating and drinking; singing and dancing; enhancing what had become a notable annual occurrence, and appealing to all age groups.

Fascinatingly, there were some who regarded attendance an ideal ‘courting’ or matchmaking’ opportunity – it was a place

where love and lasting good relationships began!

Revival

The age-old tradition, which was all but lost in time, was revived in 1997 by 300 hardy participants who rekindled the Tyrone event.

And today, in 2023, the Cairn Sunday walk is much-loved for bringing members of the community together amidst the breathtaking surrounds of the gorgeous Gortin Glen landscape.

Please note: Dogs are very welcome on the walk, but owners should keep them on leads at all times, and all walkers are encouraged to adhere to the Countryside Code.

Wildlife and fauna of the area should be respected at all times, and participants should be mindful that they are walking within a working forested area.

Littering is not appropriate.

Don’t forget to introduce yourself to the giant when you reach the top!