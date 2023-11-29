Cara is ‘in love with the boy’

Cara McGillion is a 22-year-old drama student from Omagh, who is currently making waves on the local country music scene.

Her latest single, ‘She’s In Love With The Boy’ – a stunning cover version of Trisha Yearwood’s 1991 debut single – reached the number one spot recently on Keltic Country Radio.

This week, I caught up with Cara for a chat about her latest single, and to find out what inspires and drives her as she pursues her dream in the music industry.

Cara explains that Trisha Yearwood has always been a source of major inspiration for her.

“I have always been a huge fan of Trisha, and was blown away when she appeared on stage for a song at the Garth Brooks concert in Croke Park last year,” she described. “There are so many of her songs that I would love to sing, but when it came to choosing one to record for a recent live session, I decided to go with ‘She’s In Love With The Boy’.

“After recording a live version of the song, I just had to release a studio version, as it is a tune that I can currently relate to at this point in my life.”

Having reached number one just last week on Keltic Country Radio, Cara was also crowned ‘Young Entertainer Of The Year’ at this year’s ‘Keltic Country Music Awards’.

She is now looking forward to taking part in a special performance which will celebrate 20 years of the popular local radio and television outlet with a very special performance in Bundoran in February, alongside such other country singers as Curtis Magee, Katie McPartland and Shaun Loughrey.

With big things on the horizon for this young country singer, I was curious as to where it all began for her.

“My interest in music first came around when I was in first year at school,” Cara reflected. “I entered a Christmas song-writing competition, and won it.

“Then, I also sang songs by Adele and The Script at the Strule United Football Club’s ‘X-Factor Night’ at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.

“Funnily enough, Donna Taggart was a judge at the event, and it was her who originally suggested that I should try doing country music.”

‘This is Cara’

It has been quite the journey for Cara since those early gigs, and, last year, she welcomed the launch of her debut album, ‘This Is Me’.

Speaking about the album, Cara said, “It was launched in the Silverbirch Hotel, and I was delighted to welcome Katie McPartland, Lee Matthews, Barry Kirwan and Justin McGurk along to join me.

“It was an incredibly exciting way to, essentially, launch myself into the country music scene.

“As for the album, my main priority was to offer something for everyone, so there is a bit of everything on there, from Irish folk to country, and even little bits of rock influences.

“The whole event was in aid of Friends of Cancer and local fire fighters, and the album was dedicated to my grandparents who both sadly passed away around that time.”

Curious as to who some of Cara’s biggest influences are in the music business, she said, “When it comes to Irish music, I have always looked up to Philomena Begley, Susan McCann, and, of course, the one-and-only Big Tom.

“In general, though, I would have to say Trisha Yearwood, of course, The Script and Carrie Underwood.

“I also love The Script, as Danny’s voice is just wonderful.”

Currently in the recording studio, Cara is now working on original material which she hopes to unleash to the world early next year. So, make sure and keep an eye out for Omagh’s very own ‘Young Entertainer Of The Year’, as she goes from strength-to-strength in what is sure to be a long and fruitful career for this promising local artist.