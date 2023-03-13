Care for Cancer to host country concert

A NIGHT of all-things country in aid of a local cancer charity will be lighting up the stage of the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, this Wednesday (March 15).

Hosted by Care for Cancer, the hugely-anticipated ‘Grand Country Concert’ features compere, Malcolm McDonnell, as well as the fabulous Barry Doyle, who will also be backing the artists for the rest of the night.

The headline act on the night will be the one-and-only Shawn Cuddy.

Originally from County Laois, but now living in Lifford, Shawn has been in the music business for more than 30 years, and the audience will be in for a real treat with his performance.

Also performing on the night is 21-year-old Alastair Spence, who hails from Sion Mills. Alastair loves singing the older style country, and his favourite singers are Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, and Merle Haggard, to name but a few.

Fintona girl, Angela Reid, will additionally be taking to the stage.

The very talented singer/songwriter sings up-and-down the country, and also performs excellent tribute acts to Dolly Parton.

Meanwhile, travelling from County Wexford to sing is Michelle Murphy. Bursting onto the Irish Country Music Scene in 2018, Michelle has worked alongside a host of stars, including Philomena Begley, Ray Lynam, Louise Morrissey, Dominic Kirwan, and more.

Finally, Galway Girl, Emma Donohue will also be entertaining the Birches’ crowd. A former Glor Tire winner back in 2021, Emma leads a busy life, as she is both a staff nurse, and a farmer.

‘Grand Country Concert’, hosted by Care for Cancer, will take place on Wednesday (March 15) at the Silverbirch Hotel.

Tickets are priced at £12, and are available from Robbie Donald on 07523363400, or Care for Cancer on 02882246599, or the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, on 02882242520.

Doors open at 7pm, and the show begins at 7.45pm sharp.