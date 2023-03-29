Castlederg’s Clodagh set for stardom

A CASTLEDERG woman, currently in London studying to become an actress, will realise a dream in the coming weeks when she takes to the stage of London’s prestigious Palladium in the West End.

Twenty-year-old Clodagh Greene, a former pupil at the Derg’s Much Ado Stage School, will be part of the ensemble in ‘Annie Get Your Gun’, a one-night theatre experience set for the April 7.

At present, Clodagh is a second-year student at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London and admits to loving life in the English capital so far. Speaking about how she got this new gig, Clodagh explained, “London is a-maz-ing! I got the job thanks to the company who are putting it on. They came to the Conservatoire looking for performers for the ensemble cast. I auditioned and was lucky enough to be chosen; I’m absolutely buzzing! The same company were also looking for people last year, but because I was in my first year at the Conservatoire, I wasn’t eligible to audition. I’m thrilled they came back for another show.

“It isn’t every production that would take students to be a part of the cast so I feel honoured to have been one of the people chosen.”

The upcoming show features an all-star cast in the world of musical theatre, including Oliver Savile, Matt Henry and Rachel Tucker, whom Clodagh has come across before.

She continued, “I had a Zoom workshop with Rachel a couple of years ago and it was a amazing. She’s such a talent, having performed on Broadway and on the West End; it’s hard to believe I’ll be working alongside her only a couple of years after the workshop.

“I’m so excited for the performance. I’m currently doing a production of Shrek for the Conservatoire, touring schools so to go from playing Princess Fiona to the London Palladium is a dream come true. Performing in any West End theatre you’re doing well, but the Palladium is the pinnacle.

“Next year is my last in the school and then its on to the big wide world of acting, hopefully on stage and screen. I’d love to get on to Broadway at some stage of my career but let’s focus on graduation and the Palladium for the moment.”