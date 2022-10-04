This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Christy has still got it

  • 4 October 2022
Christy has still got it
BALLINASLOE - FEB 26: singer-songwriter and guitarist Christy Moore performs onstage in Carlton Hotel, February 26, 2010 in Ballinasloe, Ireland
Emmet McElhattonBy Emmet McElhatton - 4 October 2022
4 minutes read

Related articles:

Gerard Bradley presents an evening at the Alley Harmonise Choir return to Strule Arts Centre Dodging a mullet Party nights: Spot anyone you know?

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY