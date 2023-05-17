Clanabogan drama group perform play in aid of cancer charity

Titled ‘Wake in the West’, all monies collected on the night from the side-splitting comedy, was is in aid of NIPANC; a Northern Ireland-based charity, who raise awareness, fund research, and offer support to improve the outcome of local people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Such generosity amidst a night of top class entertainment, which marked the group’s final performance of the show this year, was all in memory of the Clanabogan Drama Circle’s beloved, and sorely-missed, director and founding member, Tommy Mullin.

Mr Mullin passed away in January 2019, in what was considered a ‘huge loss for all who knew him’.

‘Wake in the West’, written by Michael Ginnelly, and directed by Emma Pearson, is set in the northwest of Ireland, and takes a comedic approach to tell the story of the death of Tom Healy – a local man with a controversial dying wish.

Chaos ensues, as Tom’s family risk becoming the laughing stock of their village, when, following his death, they realise his dying wish was to have his ashes scattered at sea.

It isn’t until neighbour Rose calls to pay her respects that the mayhem really develops, and her antics set in motion a sequence of hilarious events.

Having won numerous awards on this years festival circuit, the Clanabogan Drama Circle are now looking forward to returning in 2024 with another laugh-out-loud comedy.

If you were unable to attend Clanabogan Drama Circle’s ‘Wake In The West’, but still wish to generously donate to NIPANC, you can do so via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clanabogandrama23.

The Circle concluded by expressing thanks to everyone who has supported the show, which has enjoyed performances in theatres across Ireland, in any way.

