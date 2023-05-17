Clanabogan drama group perform play in aid of cancer charity

Titled ‘Wake in the West’, all monies collected on the night from the side-splitting comedy, was is in aid of NIPANC; a Northern Ireland-based charity, who raise awareness, fund research, and offer support to improve the outcome of local people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Such generosity amidst a night of top class entertainment, which marked the group’s final performance of the show this year, was all in memory of the Clanabogan Drama Circle’s beloved, and sorely-missed, director and founding member, Tommy Mullin.
Mr Mullin passed away in January 2019, in what was considered a ‘huge loss for all who knew him’.
Advertisement
‘Wake in the West’, written by Michael Ginnelly, and directed by Emma Pearson, is set in the northwest of Ireland, and takes a comedic approach to tell the story of the death of Tom Healy – a local man with a controversial dying wish.
Chaos ensues, as Tom’s family risk becoming the laughing stock of their village, when, following his death, they realise his dying wish was to have his ashes scattered at sea.
It isn’t until neighbour Rose calls to pay her respects that the mayhem really develops, and her antics set in motion a sequence of hilarious events.
Having won numerous awards on this years festival circuit, the Clanabogan Drama Circle are now looking forward to returning in 2024 with another laugh-out-loud comedy.
If you were unable to attend Clanabogan Drama Circle’s ‘Wake In The West’, but still wish to generously donate to NIPANC, you can do so via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clanabogandrama23.
The Circle concluded by expressing thanks to everyone who has supported the show, which has enjoyed performances in theatres across Ireland, in any way.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.