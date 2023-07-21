Coalisland woman co-directed music video premiering in New York

A MUSIC video which was co-directed by a Coalisland woman and filmed in Tyrone will premiere in New York City tomorrow (Saturday).

Casey-Jade Campbell (pictured below), a performer from Coalisland, was involved in co-directing a music video for singer-song writer Lauren Craig – a production which will premiere at a gig in New York City on Saturday, July 22.

The song, ‘Seasons’, is one of many excellent tunes in Lauren Craig’s new album ‘The Chase.’ and ‘Seasons’ starred two talented actors, Kevin Nugent and MaryAnn Maguire.

The music video was filmed in Cookstown at Drum Manor Forest forest as well as at a house on Molesworth Street, with special thanks to the McDermott family.

Speaking ahead of the event, Casey-Jade said, “Lauren is currently in New York promoting her new album and the music video will premiere during one of her gigs in New York City!”

Ending on a note of excitement, Casey-Jade added, “We are over the moon that the work we have produced is making its way to the big apple!”

A trailer for the music video also featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York last night (Thursday).

This exciting project saw a highly talented group of Northern Irish people band together and the team was made up of Ross Lavery (sound producer), Luke Galbraith (videographer), Daniel Kittle (director of photography) and Ashley Jane Bruce (makeup artist).

‘Seasons’ is now available to pre-save on Spotify!