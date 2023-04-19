Cracking Easter gig in aid of Kilimanjaro trek

AN up-and-coming Tyrone band raised close to £800 for a mental health charity by holding a gig in Omagh on Easter Sunday.

Talented five-piece Stout Talk, who come from Omagh, Dromore and Lack, held the fundraiser for PAPYRUS, a charity for the prevention of young suicide.

They chose PAPYRUS because guitarist Cormac Flannigan’s brother, Keelan, is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of the charity.

Advertisement

Supported by the opening band ‘Other Sound’, they pulled in a big crowd on the night.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Páidí Muldoon, bass player for Stout Talk, said “We’re a band, mostly covers for the sake of craic but we have a few wee originals now though. We’ve been going nearly two years now.

“The charity [we chose] is PAPYRUS, which is a charity for the prevention of young suicide. We chose this charity because Cormac’s brother, Keelan is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of the charity, we thought it would be a good idea to raise more funds and have a bit of craic whilst doing so.”

PAPYRUS provides suicide prevention strategies and training packages across the UK and Northern Ireland. It was founded in 1970 by bereaved parents who had lost children to suicide and today they use hard-hitting campaigns to try shape national policy and legislation.

The total amount Stout Talk raised for Keelan’s charity climb was £782.59.