Culture Night’ will soon burst into song in Omagh

GET ready for all things creativity and the arts, as ‘Culture Night 2022’ will soon be bursting into song across Omagh.

A celebration of culture, ‘Culture Night’, is an annual all-island public event that sees groups across the district host a range of art forms including music, dance, visual art, theatre, language, literature, sports, cultural traditions, film and crafts – and every event is free-of-charge.

This year, most of the planned events for this year’s Culture Night in Omagh will take place on Friday, September 23.

Advertisement

Local events at a glance

include:

11am: ‘Artist’s Talk’ by Paul Crozier Strule Arts Centre.

4pm-to-9.00pm: ‘Hungarian Folk Exhibition: A presentation of Hungarian culture’, at 18B unit Gortrush Industrial Estate, Omagh BT78 5EJ

5pm: Screening of DVD ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ by Golden Apples Players, Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

5.30pm: Historical Tour of Sacred Heart Church, Omagh.

6.30pm: Irish language events for children Dun Uladh Omagh.

6.30pm: ‘Kurt Cobain Heritage Walking Tour’, Carrickmore.

Advertisement

7pm: ‘County Youth Music Session from Teach Cheoil’, Dún Uladh Omagh.

7.30pm: ‘Samba’ by Community Rhythms in Omagh Community House.

7.30pm: Screening of Strule Arts Centre Community Panto DVD ‘Alice in Pantoland’, Strule Arts Centre.

7.30pm: Traditional Songs and Music by Ceoltoirí na hOmaí Strule Arts Centre.

8pm: Readings by Omagh Literary Festival, Strule Arts Centre.

8pm: Drumquin Historical Society at Drumquin Youth Centre.

11pm: Music session in The Patrician, Carrickmore with local musicians, Aiden Scott-Browne, Conal Ward, playing a mix of Nirvana tunes, mixed with folk, traditional and rock – come as you are!

Please come along in-person, and enjoy the amazing cultural feast available this Culture Night across Fermanagh and Omagh district.

The full Fermanagh and Omagh Culture Night programme PDF brochure is available on ‘www.fermanaghomagh.com’, at ‘www.facebook.com/FermanaghOmaghArts’, or email ‘culture@fermanaghomagh.com’.