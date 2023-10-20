‘Dance with Me’ is a sure-fire stomper this winter

From the back street clubs of Belfast city to the Elysium of electronic dance music that is Ibiza, ‘Dance With Me’ has all the hallmarks of a tune that is set to become a non-stop stomper wherever it is played.

The latest high-energy creation of Belfast boys, Curtis Lagan and David McCoubrey – better known as ‘Symmetrik’ – ‘Dance With Me’ is a three-minute demonstration of the direction that these two lads are taking trance and hard house.

Yes. We are witnessing the birth of a new era of EDM – and Symmetrik are the ones who have taken on the task of delivering it.

‘Dance with Me’ begins with a a few simple sonic sounds bouncing across a wash melodic, nondescript white noise.

It hits the ear with the effect of electric waves crashing upon a calm coastline.

But, before long, the energy of the tune lifts and the experience begins to feel for kinetic, but not chaotic.

Composed in a key that feels like the counterpoint of worry, the joyful sound established at the start of the song remains undisturbed throughout.

The boys hit on a winner when they asked Rae Morris to come in and provide the vocals for the track, her crystalline voice appearing in the song like an angelic apparition… ‘I get butterflies, when I follow the look in your eyes’.

Symmetrik’s Spotify profile garners over 300,000 monthly listeners, as well as millions of streams – so it should not be a surprise that, at the time of writing, ‘Dance With Me’ has attracted 50k Soundcloud listens on pre-release.

‘Dance With Me’ does everything you want and more from a good EDM tune.

While the song fills your head, it dissolves the sense that anything else matters.

It gives you an energy and feeling that is otherwise only attainable through the ingestion of chemicals.

And, when the beat drops, which happens at about the minute and a half mark, letting loose is not a decision, it is an impulse that demands being acted upon.

In short, ‘Dance with Me’ is an absolute banger and a future club classic.

So, it would seem that the two lairy lads, who have already built a successful events brand in Belfast called ‘Strictly Bangerz’, and performed at the likes of Creamfields 2023 and Ministry of Sound, are about to get even bigger.

You can catch them this winter at Panama in Amsterdam, Trancefest and Coloursfest Winter.