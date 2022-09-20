Daryl Simpson to launch new album in Strule Arts Centre

Following postponement of his highly-anticipated album launch in the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, in the summer due to illness, Daryl Simpson is now back firing upon all cylinders – and he can’t wait present his new work, ‘Reflections’ to local folks next month in concert.

Well-known as a member of vocal group the Celtic Tenors, this is the Omagh man’s first solo recording in many years, and it will to take listeners on a very personal journey through songs that have come to influence him over the years.

Reflections features great songs like ‘Brown Eyed Girl’, ‘Everybody’s Talkin’, ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?’ and ‘Annie’s Song’.

This is an easy-listening album of classic tracks to sit back and relax to.

The album is jointly-produced by Daryl and Brian McGrane, and places the beautiful vocal front and centre.

There are some exquisite arrangements bringing a new twist to some of these well know songs, reminding us of the well-crafted lyrics of writers such as Van Morrison, Billy Joel and Kris Kristofferson.

Tracks like ‘You Needed Me’, and ‘Go Rest High On That Mountain’ feature the complementing acoustic guitars of Simpson and McGrane, while other moments feature the deft piano skills of Daryl, such as in ‘Brown Eyed Girl’.

The latest album also features the Omagh man’s unique interpretations and special versions of classics, ‘Everybody’s Talkin’, ‘Will you Still Love Me Tomorrow?’ and ‘Annie’s Song’, and more.

There are also strong emotional narratives and undertones in many of the tracks, too.

‘Lullabye (Goodnight My Angel)’ delves into love, while ‘A Living Prayer’ focuses on faith, and ‘Go Rest High On That Mountain’ denotes the pain of loss, tenderly captured by Daryl’s vocals.

Joining him on this journey of hope, love and redemption will be longtime collaborator/producer Brian McGrane, who brings his titanic musical powers to the party for some awe inspiring performance moments.

Daryl will also be joined by some very special guests, in what is sure to be a very special celebration of song.

If you are a genuine music lover don’t miss this unique one-off event.

Daryl Simpson will be launching his brand new album, ‘Reflections’ in concert in the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, on October 14 at 8pm. Everyone is welcome.

Tickets available at www.struleartscentre.co.uk or calling 02882247831