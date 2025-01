DEREK Ryan is on the road again, kicking off his biggest concert tour to date last weekend.

Derek is bringing the brand new concert to the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh on Friday, February 7 with special guests Louise Morrissey and Omagh local Barry Kirwan.

The tour celebrates the release of Derek’s 14th studio album, ‘Long Shot Love’, which debuted at the top of the Irish charts.

Advertisement

However, fans attending the upcoming tour can look forward to hearing some of Derek’s most beloved hits, including ‘God’s Plan’, ‘Hold On to Your Hat’, and ‘Down on Your Uppers’, along with a few surprises.

The tour wraps up at the end of April, just in time for Derek’s Beat in the Heat country music getaway in Torremolinos, Spain, this May.

The first week of Beat in the Heat, featuring The Tumbling Paddies and others, sold out in record time. Limited packages remain for Week 2, running from May 24 – May 30, with performances by Lisa McHugh, Philomena Begley and many more.

Looking back on an extraordinary 2024, Derek Ryan accomplished significant milestones, including sold out tours in Ireland and the UK. Last summer, Derek performed to over 20,000 country music fans at the Belsonic Farmers Bash in Belfast’s Ormeau Park – an experience he calls unforgettable.

See Derek Ryan in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh on Friday, February 7. Tickets available from Hotel Reception, call 028 8224 2520 to book. For all info, visit derekryanmusic.com or follow Derek Ryan on social media.