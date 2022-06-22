Dungannon music festival announces line-up

THE unmistakable vocals of Mr Big from the 90s, will be among the stellar line-up of acts which will take to the festival stage in Dungannon in August.

While a warm summer evening cannot be guaranteed on the Hill of The O’Neill, what is assured, is some of the hottest local rock acts strutting their stuff to a raucous crowd of music lovers.

Live on the Hill returns to the historic site on Saturday, August 13 and the tickets are selling fast from HillOfTheONeill.com & Ticketmaster Ireland.

Advertisement

Dubbed as one of Northern Ireland’s biggest hard rock successes – Million Dollar Reload will headline the festival – which has been stalled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

The band are reuniting for a worldwide exclusive performance with their ‘original five’ line up.

Formed in 2005 they immediately began writing their own material. Phil Conalane, Kie McMurray and Andy Mack began the writing process in the late summer of that year and during this time ‘Superslave’, ‘Degeneration’ and ‘Give It All’ were penned.

With the help of drummer Davy Cassa and guitarist B.A.M., the band hit Manor Park Studios and recorded the self-titled ‘Million Dollar Reload’ containing the aforementioned songs.

acoustic

Joining Live on the Hill as very special guest is Eric Martin’s Big Acoustic show.

Eric will be inviting fans to sing along with him on Mr Big fan favourites like ‘To Be With You’, ‘Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy’, ‘Shine’, ‘Wild World’, ‘Just Take My Heart’ and so many more hits that made Mr Big a massive global phenomenon.

Advertisement

The Davy K Project return to Hill of The O’Neill for an extended set with their smooth blend of hard rock and blues.

They are an energetic, exciting blues and rock band from Tyrone and Donegal that are gaining rave reviews in every venue they perform. Formed in 2017, this Irish band has been going from strength to strength and wowing audiences all over Ireland and Europe with their unique delivery of songs both covers and originals.

Led by guitarist and lead vocalist Davy Kerrigan, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, Mark McConnell on bass and Marty Grieve on drums.

Their live show is a must see. Classic rock and blues and their own original material delivered in an energetic and powerful stage show second to none.

Flying the flag for Tyrone punks at this year’s Live on the Hill are The Inflatable Dolls.

Formed in the late 70’s, gigs are few and far between for Feargal Quinn and his outcasts but this is one they didn’t want to miss and neither should you.