Emer and Uncle Colm to take part in new show

DERRY Girls star and Tyrone comedian, Kevin McAleer (AKA Uncle Colm) is to take part in a new charity show later this month, to raise money for the campaign group Save Our Sperrins.

An eclectic mix of comedy, song, music and verse, the ‘Not a Nugget, Not an Ounce’ event will be held at The Millennium Forum in Derry on October 15. Other than Uncle Colm, performers at the show will also include Dani Larkin (singer), Emer Maguire (musical comedian and poet), Ursula McHugh (singer) with Dee Doherty on piano; Fintan Harvey (comedian), Conor O’Kane (singer), Sinéad Ní Mhearnóg (poet), Ríona McGread (singer), Orla Hamill (singer) and Loulou McQuaid (harpist).

This show is organised by Save Our Sperrins environmental charity to raise funds for a forthcoming public inquiry into a planning application for a goldmine and processing plant in the Sperrins.

One of the headline performers is the established Strabane musical comedian and DJ, Emer Maguire. She said the cause was very close to her heart.

The young comedian who is currently touring Ireland said, “I can’t wait to perform at the Save Our Sperrins show. I’ll be doing my musical comedy and it’ll be a fantastic night! It’ll be great to get to perform in the Millenium Forum, but more importantly, it’ll be great to get to support such a wonderful cause. The Sperrins is an area of outstanding natural beauty, and I’m happy to be part of an evening that will raise money to protect them.”

Tickets are on sale for the show at the Millennium Forum box office and at millenniumforum.co.uk