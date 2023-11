ANOTHER successful year for Strabane’s Encore Performing Arts Academy culminated recently with yet more titles at Dance Empire’s ‘National Universal Dance Championship’ grand finals in Dundalk.

Flocking to the event, finalists in their hundreds from up and down the country attended this three-day event.

Having placed in the top three throughout the multiple heats held during the year, teachers Miss Caroline Barker and Miss Jade Molloy-O’Donnell from Encore was, once again, delighted that her dancers achieved championship titles as well as multiple top three placings in all styles of dance and agr groups.

Miss Caroline remarked, “We love to be creative in dance, and are continually developing original and uplifting choreography. The standard of dance in Ireland is incredibly high now, and our students love to meet all the other dance schools and dancers who share such a passion for dancing and hunger to learn! It is testament to our Miss Jade that her high standard of senior dance training and exceptional choreographic ability is propelling our local dancers to such prestigious achievements!”

First place in Universal Dance Championship (UDC) Jazz Dance Duo/Trio (16 and under) were Sophie Devenney, Amy Martin and Toni Devine whilst first place UDC Champions Open Advanced Category Duo/Trio were Erin Dolan, Ciara Hassan and Stacey Killen.

Encore’s senior team dancer, Amy Martin, was awarded fifth place overall in the Soloist Inter/Adv level with her stunning Lyrical Solo. This was a phenomenal achievement, out of 60 solo grand finalists.

During the year, Encore’s competition team dancers aged between 7 to 18 years have achieved so many gold, silver and bronze placings in teams, solos, duets and trios across a range of styles.

However, a special mention must go to Ciara Hassan, who received the Golden Buzzer Award for her tap solo at the Conquer Dance Competition, and who many top professional judges have praised for her exceptionally-beautiful singing voice. Full plaudits must also go to Amy Martin, who was awarded Senior Most Outstanding Dancer at the North West Festival of Performing Arts.

Miss Caroline was also extremely flattered to be awarded the Dance Professional of the Year Award at the recent Irish Dance Industry Awards 2023. Miss Caroline insists that it is the dancers who reflect her love of dance, creative choreography, and put in all the hard work with their stunning performances.

Having encouraged and trained many championship dancers and professional dancers over many years, she was very grateful to receive this award this year.