Enjoy nostalgic evening of golden oldies at Market Place Theatre

THIS is your last chance to see the smash hit tour and one of the happiest shows on the road, ‘Rock N Roll Years & Dancehall Days’, a wonderfully-nostalgic musical evening.

Performing at the welcoming Market Place Theatre, Armagh, the all-star cast will once again take you on a whirlwind journey through the musical decades of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and will pay homage to the lives and music of the Everly Bros, Johnny Cash, The Four Seasons, Ruby Murray, Bobby Darin and Elvis, plus many of your favourites!

Don’t miss this opportunity to look back upon a time where songs were penned by some of the greatest songwriters of all time, producing timeless music that remains ever popular through every generation.

Advertisement

Rock N Roll Years & Dancehall Days will be staged at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre on Thursday, February 9 at 8pm.

Tickets are priced £22.50 each, and can be booked online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre or through the Box Office on 03300 561 025.