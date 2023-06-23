Entertainment for all ages at this year’s Omagh Show

From an array of the finest local artists to stilt walkers, choirs and dancers, the entertainment line-up at this year’s Omagh Show is certainly not to be missed.

Hosted by Tyrone Farming Society, this will be the 181st show of its kind, running on both Friday July 1 and Saturday July 2 – and, as always, the much-loved entertainment stage will be jampacked with talent for every age to enjoy.

One such act is new Irish traditional group, Síle, who are due to make their debut appearance at this year’s show, as well as numerous other groups, dancers and musicians, such as Brothers Inc, the Pritchard family, and Andrew Dolan, all who hail from the Omagh area.

To keep the little ones entertained, there will also be stilt walkers, jugglers and two performances from Mr H from 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

As usual, there will be class competitions, awarding such categories as horticulture, public speaking, live stock, floral art, photography and dozens more.

Other festivities on the big day will include showjumping, a dog show, vintage vehicles on display, sheep shearing and tug of war.

It may also be worthwhile getting suited up in your Sunday best, as this year’s fashion show will see prizes awarded in a range of ‘Best Dressed’ catergories, including ‘Best Dressed Gentleman’, ‘Best Dressed Lady’, and ‘Most Suitably Dressed Person’.

This year will also see the introduction of the Terex Entrance, a new show lay-out to better showcase their trade stands and accomodate to the general public.

Promising something for everyone, there will also be a selection of food and refreshment outlets in the newly established ‘Food Zone’, offering a place for attendees to relax and sample some of the finest local cuisine on offer.

The annual Omagh Show was established in 1832 in an effort to encourage and sustain local agriculture. Now ideally-located on a purpose-built facility on the outskirts of Omagh town, this thriving annual event remains a source of much pride for its community. And its enduring success can, perhaps, best be described as a true reflection of determination and motivation of its supporters throughout the years.

Gates for the Omagh Show will open from 9am. Tickets will be available at the gate. For more information, check out www.omaghshow.com or visit Facebook and Instagram.