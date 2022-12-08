Extravaganza to showcase Tyrone talent

By Jarlath Cowan

THE students of Apex Music Centre, Cookstown, are preparing to welcome folks from across Tyrone and beyond to a very special showcase extravaganza on December 14 in the Burnavon Theatre.

The music centre – who offer a range of music lessons – have also formed their own choir and samba band, which will feature on the night.

The Apex Youth Choir, an all-inclusive group, conducted by local singer Cherie Morgan, will take on a contemporary approach to the longstanding tradition of choir singing, offering young people from all walks of life the chance to perform their favourite pop songs, whilst the samba band, fronted by Graham McKinstry and Matthew McMullan, featuring people of all ages throughout the community, will be offering up their debut performance.

“I love it and I’m really looking forward to our live debut,” says Cara McElwee, a member of the samba band. “And anyone can join in. What I lack in talent – I make up in enthusiasm.”

We can also expect to see performances on the night from Aoibheann McDermott, Jordan O’Neil and Caleb Quinn Marshal – to name but a few Tyrone folks – as well as a performance from New Dawn Health & Wellbeing’s Drama Group.

“We’re really excited for the show,” Graham McKinstry, co-founder of the music centre, said. “It’s a great opportunity for the kids to show friends and family what they’ve been working on all year, and get some experience being on-stage in front of an appreciative audience.

“It’s lovely to have everyone performing together at Christmas time.

“It’s a real blessing to be able to celebrate with some fun at the end of the year.”

Established in June 2021 by McKinstry and fellow local musician, Oran McGuckin, the music centre has been pushing boundaries in the local arts sector; having originally opened its doors as a recording studio before branching out.

They now run a range of workshops in drama, photography, health and wellbeing as well as numerous social activities and classes for children.