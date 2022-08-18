This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Familiar Killyclogher face returns to TV screens in luxury hotel series

  • 18 August 2022
James McGinn, General Manager and Director of the Hastings Hotels Group, who grew up in Killyclogher, features in The Hotel People, beginning on BBC One Northern Ireland, Monday, August 22 at 10.40pm.
