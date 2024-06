THE 17th annual Curtis Magee Fanfayre will once again take place in The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine for four nights later this month.

Following on from the success of the past 16 years, this highly successful event will again see fans, friends and followers of this Strabane-born singer and entertainer flock into the Coleraine venue from all over the UK and Ireland.

As part of the Fanfayre, Curtis has raised well over £40,000 for various charities over the past number of years and last year he raised £5,000 for the NI Air Ambulance. This year the chosen charity is the Northern Ireland Childrens Hospice.

Curtis said, “The Fanfayre has many regular patrons who love it so much that they come back year after year and they are all really looking forward and excited to return once again.

“During the Fanfayre we have lots going on including afternoon shows on Monday and on Tuesday afternoon we have a Fanfayre Party for the local special needs children and day centres in the area, who have a great time dancing to the music.

It’s the one day of the Fanfayre that I look forward to most.

“On Wednesday there will

also be a day trip planned out all around the north Antrim Coast which lets everyone in attendance see our beautiful country and coastline. Every night there is music and dancing in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine from 9pm until 1am.”

Joining Curtis on stage will be a host of fellow stars from the musical world of entertainment including fellow Strabane man Johnny Fingers McHugh, brother of Derek Ryan, Adrian Ryan, Hugo Duncan, Gavin Gribbon and also Big Chief Raymond Kelly from the Indians showband.

The Curtis Magee Fanfayre runs from Sunday June 23 to Wednesday, June 26. All nights are open to the public with £15 admission payable at the door.

There is also a special four night ticket priced at £45 available from the Lodge Hotel reception.