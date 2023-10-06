Food, glorious food in Carrickmore

FROM international cuisine to decadent sweet delights, the much-anticipated ‘Food Festival 2023’ made a triumphant return to Carrickmore on Sunday.

The third event of its kind to date, the Food Festival 2023 was organised by Carmen Community Initiative (CCI) and supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, along with the new sponsor, RoarRoar Dinosaur Experience.

Appeasing the appetites and ensnaring the senses were everything from pizza to chocolate, bagels, crepes, dinky donuts, burgers, South African Biltong, Italian delicacies, bacon, jams and chutneys, Lechon Cebu, churros, Korean cuisine, pickles, Thai dishes, smoothies, kettle corn, s’mores – and more.

Vendors hailed from diverse locations including Bangor, Randlestown, Dromore, Belfast, Straid, Newtownards, Lurgan, as well as locally-known vendors from Carrickmore, Pomeroy, and Omagh.

The event also welcomed back the popular attraction, Corbally Fun Farm, while attendees grooved to the tunes of local favourites, like Aiden Scott-Browne and the popular Art Dekko.

However, the real showstopper this year was the presence of ‘RoarRoar Dinosaur Experience’, which brought these prehistoric creatures back to life after a 70-million-year hiatus.