Former Iron Maiden singer to play popular Omagh venue

Heavy metal fans in Omagh are in for a treat early next year as Bogan’s Bar prepares to welcome Metal Hall of Fame inductee and ex-Iron Maiden vocalist, Blaze Bayley, for a night of noise, celebrating his two Maiden-fronted albums, ‘The X Factor’ and ‘Virtual XI’.

Bayley started out his career singing for the band Wolfsbane who formed in 1984. Having toured with Iron Maiden as their supporting act in 1990, he was then recruited by the heavy metal legends in 1994 to replace Bruce Dickinson when he left to pursue a solo career before returning in 1999.

Both Bayley-fronted Iron Maiden albums included such hits as ‘Man on the Edge’, ‘Lord of the Flies’ and ‘Futureal’, with some of Bayley’s songs still part of Iron Maiden’s live set today.

DEPARTURE

Upon his departure from Iron Maiden in 1999 when vocalist Bruce Dickinson and guitarist Adrian Smith returned to the band, Bayley pursued a solo career under the name ‘Blaze’ and later with ‘Blaze Bayley Band’ and still remains an important part of Iron Maiden’s legacy to this day.

Throughout his solo career he has released a steady stream of albums, such as ‘The Man Who Would Not Die’ and ‘The King of Metal’, and has toured consistently, having even shared the stage with original Iron Maiden singer, Paul Di’Anno, when they toured Russia in 2012 under the name ‘Blaze Vs Paul’ on the ‘Double Trouble Tour’.

INTEGRAL

With plans to kick off 2024 celebrating his involvement in the Iron Maiden albums, Bayley will play material from both releases on a seven-date tour of Ireland which will see him cover all four corners of the island from Omagh to Cork and just about everywhere else in between.

He is due to play in Bogan’s next February.

Booked by SD Entertainment, founder and promoter Ciaran Campbell has worked with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment such as Richie Ramone, Magnum, Martin Kemp, The Sands Family, Gay Byrne, Michael Parkinson and Tommy Tiernan.

l Tickets to this special event celebrating 30 years of Bayley’s Iron Maiden albums are available now via Ticketmaster.