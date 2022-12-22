Frankie McBride reminisces upon his rich musical life

This week marks the 100th episode of ‘Sweet Omagh Town’, and to celebrate we have a very special interview with one of Omagh’s finest… Frankie McBride.

He tells us of his start in the family business as a painter, and how he choose to make a life in music instead.

Frankie talks about his start in show business in the pantos, where he caught the performing bug, as well as the nostalgic and wonderful early days of The Polka Dots Showband.

We hear some great behind the scenes stories of a tuneful career in the music industry. From Omagh to London, Frankie recorded and performed on beckoning stages in locations near-and-far.

This is a great conversation which we hope you enjoy listening to as much as we did recording it.

