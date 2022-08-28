Garth Brooks important concert information

With only 11 days to go until the long awaited Brooks appearance in Croke Park, Aiken Promotions have released several details relating to the concert.

Brooks is due to perform on a plethora of dates across the next few weeks – Friday 9th, Saturday 10th, Sunday 11th, Friday 16th and Saturday 17th.

With that in mind, Aiken Promotions have asked attendees to download and check tickets in advance to ensure you are attending the correct date, as you will only be allowed admission to the date you have paid for.

The gates will open at 5pm according to Aiken promotions, with Garth due to begin the show at 7:30pm.

There will be no support act on stage beforehand.

U14’s will not be permitted onto the standing / pitch area.

It has also been noted to please respect the residents and businesses in the area.