Gerard Bradley presents an evening at the Alley

Local musician Gerard Bradley continues his residency at the Alley Theatre in Strabane this Autumn continuing from Friday September 9 with special guests, Joan Talbot, Mark Bradley and Peter Doherty. Part of the monthly ‘Gerard Bradley presents An Evening With’ series, these evenings feature diverse artists of wide-ranging talent, vocal and instrumental musicians.

Music has played a big part in Gerard’s life. In 2014 he formed the Strabane Chamber Choir; a choir made up of members from Tyrone, Derry and Donegal. The choir has had great success with competitive wins in Derry, Sligo and Navan Choral festivals. They regrouped recently to perform, in Concert at the Alley Theatre Strabane, December 2021 after a forced hiatus of almost 2 years due to Covid restrictions.

Previous to his SCC tenure, Gerard was Musical Director of Letterkenny Music Society for 10 consecutive years 2005-2014. He has served as occasional MD or rehearsal pianist for multiple musical productions in the Tyrone, Derry, Donegal area and is currently involved in the production of 3 more including a return to Letterkenny this Autumn.

In 1985 he formed a Jazz Quartet in which he plays piano Jazz Gazette. The group is still functioning on a regular basis. From the age of 11 until his late 40s he was a member of and occasional conductor for Strabane Concert Brass, representing Ireland on 5 separate occasions in the European Brass Band Championship.

Vocalist Joan Talbot from Dublin is well known on the Jazz scene both in the North and South of Ireland. She previously sang with the “Big Jim Farrelly Band” and with the late “Phil Cole Big Band” performing for many years in the Cork Jazz Festival. She has been performing with Gerard Bradley and Jazz Gazette for years and is always a welcome return by audiences to the Alley Theatre

Mark Bradley is currently Head of Music in Lumen Christi in Derry. He has worked as a soloist in RTÉ Concert Orchestra, as a trumpeter with Ben E King at his Dublin concerts and even with Oasis for their ‘Be Here Now Tour’ Also a member of Jazz Gazette, Mark plays regularly at the Alley Theatre and we can’t wait to welcome him back.

Peter has 30 years plus very successful experience as an MD and performer and freelance bassist. He has performed with numerous bands and jazz soloists including Guy Barker, Kenny Davergne, Scott Hamilton Ken Peploski, Louis Stewart and many more. Peter’s many recordings as Double Bassist in a variety of genres including Jazz , Irish Trad. and various singer songwriter projects. Peter is currently an MD with Londonderry Music Society since 2015 .

Tickets are £6 available from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com