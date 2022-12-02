Get ready for the ‘rough and ready’ Rapparees at the Alley

When it comes to Christmas there are certain things people with which associate the season- trees, snow, presents and, at least in this part of the world Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and the late Kirsty McColl.

Next month sees Irelands premier Pogues tribute band, Belfast-based The Rapparee’s (in their own words ‘Irish folk – rough and ready’) bring their own fairy-tale to the Alley stage for a festive shindig.

Describing the band as a ‘raw accurate representation of the Pogues and what they’re about’, Kevin Mawdsley the ‘Spider Stacy’ of the group, told the Chronicle about the band’s genesis and where the name comes from.

Advertisement

“We’re a twenty-year-old touring band. Huge fans of the Pogues since we were sixteen years of age. Our name was extracted from one of the band’s favourite tune’s ‘Young Ned of the Hill’ about the time of the Penal Laws and hoe so many people were displaced and sent to the more rugged areas of the country because of those laws.

One of our first gigs as a band was actually supporting Shane McGowan back when he was frontman of The Popes, a massive honour for us all. There’s so much poetry in Shanes lyrics; themes of love and the underdog running throughout his work. he’s Ireland’s unofficial poet laureate in my eyes!”

The current tour, named ‘Fairytale of the Pogues’ sees the band tour Ireland and England bringing their own spin on Pogues classics to Strabane, Dublin, Leeds, London, Newcastle, Glasgow and many more before a hometown gig in their native city. Normally a six-piece, they’re expanding with a brass band and their very own Kirsty McColl in the show, all ready to belt out the festive classic.

The Pogues were originally comprised of fist generation English musicians born to Irish parents. Asked how the music goes down ‘across the water’ Kevin offers,

“Our shows go down very well across the water; always a wonderful reception and sell out-crowds. It’s especially good when you bump into a real hardcore Pogues fan over there who want the really obscure songs that only that type of fan will know.

“I actually find it surprising how many young people actually attend the show given that the Pogues no longer tour as a band, it goes to show how the music has permeated through the generations I think.”

The Rapparee’s will be getting local support for the December 8th gig from musician Paul Tully whom Kevin describes as ‘a truly fantastic singer-songwriter’. Concluding, Kevin is urging Pogues fans and fans of good music in general to come along for a fantastic night .