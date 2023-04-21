Golden Apples Players showcase all-singing and dancing rock opera

THE Golden Apples Players have made a ‘ripe’ return to the stage for the first time in more than two years, with the all-singing and dancing Broadway classic, ‘Rent’.

Taking place at the Strule Arts Centre over four nights last week, the rock opera retold the emotional story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to create a life in Lower Manhattan’s East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

Some of the best-known songs in the heavy-hitting musical, which delved into themes such as sexuality, drug misuse, and stigma in the face of an endemic, included ‘Seasons of Love,’ ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ and ‘One Song Glory’.

With a proud cast of 32 adult actors, aged from 17-to-45, the entertainment extravaganza was directed and produced by Leanne Daly; musical director was Paula Daly; and Emmet Stewart, was choreographer.

It was Michael Kelly who took on the lead narrator character of ‘Mark’; while Mark’s roommate ‘Rodger’ was performed by Conor Begley.

Rodger’s love interest, ‘Mimi’ was performed on alternative nights by Erin McCarthy and Sarah Fox.

The diva character, ‘Maureen’, was brought to life by Beth McElhatton and Emma McCarron, and her partner ‘Joanne’ was performed by Leanne Daly.

‘Tom Collins’ was played by Jamie-Lee Gallagher, and his partner, ‘Angel’, by Emmet Stewart, and wrapping up the lead line-up was Adam Gibbons in the role of ‘Benny.’

Meanwhile, a very strong group of ensemble members played a multitude of roles throughout the production, from homeless people, to police officers to parents.

The Golden Apples Players was formed in 2012 by Sr Aengus, originally for Hazel Wand graduates.

But when Sr Aengus sadly passed away in 2017, Golden Apples stopped until 2021, when they reformed as a group for the entire community.

It is now open to everyone with an interest in drama and performing in local amateur theatre – and if you’d like to join the Golden Apples Players, there is no better time than the present to express your interest!

All you need to do is contact the group via their Facebook page, and you, too, could find yourself singing, dancing, and loving life on local stages.