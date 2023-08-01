Hit musical comedy promises positivity and pink perfection

A blast of power, positivity and pink perfection is coming to Strabane’s Alley Theatre tomorrow night and all this week.

The Creative Arts and Social Team (CAST CIC), in association with Much Ado Stage School, will stage ‘Legally Blonde the Musical’ from Wednesday, August 2 until Saturday, August 5.

Based on the 2001 hit comedy starring Reece Witherspoon, ‘Legally Blonde’ packs a mighty musical punch with an energetic cast portraying much-loved characters.

Leading this stellar cast is the phenomenally talented singer, Jamie Donnelly, playing the role of Elle Woods. Her exceptionally gifted leading man, Shane Farrell, plays Emmett Forrest.

Rois Kelly-Lynch, local singer, director and owner of Much Ado Stage School, takes on the comical role of Paulette Buonofonte.

Meanwhile, West End star and patron of Much Ado Stage School, Alex Forster, will make a special guest appearance as he takes on the esteemed role of Professor Callaghan.

Alex has worked with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and was in the original West End casting of ‘We Will Rock You’ under the direction of Queen Legend, Sir Brian May.

The cast and ensemble are a culmination of many talented actors, singers and dancers from Castlederg, Strabane, Derry and the surrounding area.

The commitment, dedication and work ethic of this cast are second-to-none so if you want to experience a highly-charged, energetic and colourful show then this is the one for you!