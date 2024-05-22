Holy Trinity College welcomes Horslips legend Barry Devlin

On Friday, Holy Trinity College in Cookstown welcomed Barry Devlin, best known as the frontman of the internationally renowned Celtic rock band ‘Horslips’.

Also in attendance was First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Tyrone GAA legend Peter Canavan, who teaches at the school.

A native of Ardboe, the purpose of Mr Devlin’s visit was to take part in a Q&A session which was hosted by Mr Canavan, and also to enjoy the music of the pupils who have been getting together regularly on Friday afternoons as part of their ‘Friday Feel Good Sessions,’ which encourages pupils and staff at the school to play music together.

The pupils also took the opportunity to launch their self-produced Barry Devlin and Horslips tribute video.

The showcase was a roaring success with performances from the ‘Feel Good Friday Students and Friends’ including pupil Ryan Neeson who peformed ‘The Galway Shawl’, Deirbhile-Kate Canavan who played the self-penned ‘Canavan’s Lament’ on the whistle, year eight student Patrick Bloomer who sang ‘Raglan Road’ and the primary six pupils of Holy Trinity Primary School who performed ‘The Irish Rover’ and ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries.

Also performing was Year 12 pupil and World Champion Irish Dancer Cara Donnelly.

Ahead of the Q&A session with Mr Devlin, First Minister O’Neill said a few words complimenting the pupils performances.

“All the young musicians here today have been simply amazing and inspiring,” she said.

“It’s always a pleasure to come to Holy Trinity because I absolutely believe that the school lives up to its motto ‘to be inspired’. I am so proud of the pupils here today, they have every opportunity ahead of them and not only are they talented, they are also fantastic ambassadors for the school.”

Throughout the Q&A session, Mr Devlin spokes of various aspects of his life, from growing up in Ardboe, to working with U2.

“I loved growing up around the lough shore,” he told the audience.

“I really never wanted to leave there and I have always envied people who live where they were born.”

Regarding the style in the 1970s, Mr Devlin fondly recalled going to mass in Ardboe wearing platform boots and sporting long hair.

“I was definitely guilty of crimes against fashion,” he laughed.

When asked to describe Horslips, Mr Devlin commented, “We were just a bunch of guys who loved Irish music but also loved the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

“We weren’t exactly a ‘trad’ band but we did use Irish traditional music as the core of our sound.”

When asked about the first record he ever bought, Mr Devlin joked, “It was a Beatles EP, not long after the steam train was invented.”

Recalling working as a producer with U2 in their early days, Mr Devlin explained, “I got on really well with Bono.

“We had just came to the end of Horslips and I knew U2’s manager, so he asked me if I could produce their demo.

“They were only kids at the time and I remember showing them how to work their amps.

“If you listen to that U2 demo, you might notice that it is a little short on drums.

“This is because we were recording late into the night, and it got to the point where Larry Mullen’s father had to come and lift him at 2am because he had an exam the following morning.”

Producing U2’s demo wasn’t Mr Devlin’s only stint with U2, however, as he would later go onto direct the music video for their smash hit ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’. Bringing the afternoon to a close, Peter Canavan said it was a ‘privilege’ to speak with the Ardboe born rocker. Mr Devlin also performed a few verses of the classic ‘Old Ardboe’.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald after the event, Mr Devlin said, “I was absolutely blown away by the talented pupils here today. I loved every minute of it!

“I myself most definitely wouldn’t have passed the audition to play alongside such talent that was showcased today.

“Everyone who took to that stage was just incredible and to see them work together to produce something so stunning is just wonderful, I loved it.”