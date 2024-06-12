James McCaffrey opens up about love of music and Irish culture

With the Ulster Fleádh coming up in Dromore for a third consecutive year in July, James McCaffrey, a man at the forefront of it all, spoke this week of his involvement in the historical event and his life as a musician.

The 29-year-old Dromore man, who is the current public relations officer for the Ulster Fleádh, has been kept busy in recent weeks on the run up to this year’s celebrations.

But for James, things won’t be kept exclusively behind the scenes, as the talented whistler and flautist is set to take the stage with both his bands, The Porter Bellys and Blackwater Céilí Band.

But what has brought this talented musician to where he is today?

Speaking of his earliest memories in music, he recalls, “I grew up in Dromore, and Irish music was always a big thing.

“With the Comhaltas branch in Dromore, I was surrounded by influential musicians, and I started to learn to play in primary school.”

Throughout his developmental years as a musician, James developed a keen interest in folk music and ancient Irish music, most notably Turlough O’Carolan, a blind Celtic harper, composer and singer who was born in Nobber, County Meath in 1670.

James’ passion for music only grew stronger as he started secondary school at Omagh CBS.

“Throughout secondary school, me and a few of the lads I hung around with started playing music together,” explained James. “That small group of us would go onto form the Blackwater Céilí Band in our late teens, and it really took off from there.”

Taking on logistical and booking duties in the band, James said it’s always ‘great fun’ getting the whole crew together, and having earned their fair share of success on the global stage, it’s set to be a busy few months for the band.

“We recently played in London back in April as part of the Fiddler of London Festival,” said James. “We were also invited to perform in Germany last year by the German Ambassador, and will be off touring in France in June.”

MAKING WAVES

August will also see the Blackwater Céilí Band take to the stage in the presence of Irish President, Michael D. Higgins, as part of the launch of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford.

When he’s not globe trotting with the Blackwater Céilí Band, the talented Dromore musician doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, as he also plays with popular local act The Porter Bellys.

The Porter Bellys are a Dromore and Fermanagh based folk rock band whose roots are firmly originated in Irish traditional music.

Formed in 2018, the band’s current line-up have been making waves in the local music scene since 2022 and, having recently performed a string of dates in Dubai, they are set to head to America later in the year.

The band consists of Mark McAloon, James McCaffrey, Chris Maguire, Odhran Sweeney, Gerard McRory and Shane Tierney and they cite some of their biggest influences as The Dubliners, The Pogues, The Waterboys, Planxty and Dropkick Murphys.

In recent months, they have been working hard in the studio, recording a series of new singles which are being released throughout 2024.

James described the bands upcoming material as ‘a distinctive style of new music that will elevate the existing styles in the current Irish music scene’.

FINE TALENT

With the Ulster Fleádh just around the corner, however, the Dromore man will firmly remain on his native turf for now.

Speaking of his excitement for the Ulster Fleadh, and offering spectators an idea of what to expect, he said, “This is the third year in a row that the Ulster Fleadh will take place in Dromore and it’s all very exciting.

“In terms of the organisational elements, we have a very small but hard working committee that delivers the event, bringing 30,000 people to Dromore,” he said. “We can only achieve that with the strong support of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the Arts Council NI, and the Comhaltas.

“This year we will welcome some of the finest talent in Ireland for a number of special performances, including the Knockmore Céilí Band, Síle, and Daorí Farrell.

“I, myself, will be performing at the wrap up party with both The Porter Bellys and Blackwater Céilí Band on July 28, which will be headlined by The Whistlin’ Donkeys.”

Described as ‘the biggest culture event in Ulster’, the Ulster Fleadh will take place from July 21 until July 28 in Dromore.

To keep up to date with James’ intriguing and fruitful musical career, checkout www.blackwaterceiliband.com and www.porterbellys.band.