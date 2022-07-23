Jamesy just ‘buzzing’ for hometown show

THIS Saturday, local singer/songwriter Jamesy O’Kane celebrates a decade in the business by playing a gig on home soil in the Alley Theatre. The 26- year-old Douglas Bridge native first burst on to the scene in 2012, with a distinctly Americana sound which combines rock, folk, pop and country genres.

A research scientist by trade, Jamesy’s career took him away from Ireland’s green pastures when he went to work in the American Midwest on a masters and research programme and, once that was finished, at a children’s hospital.

Ever the musician though, Jamesy says he kept ‘battering away at the aul music’ over there’ even running into a few Strabane people in his three years abroad.

However Jamesy was called home due to family illness and Covid and he then made the choice to return home to Ireland, a decision he describes as ‘pushed and rushed’ and is now settled in Galway. He has played some selective gigs and a few festivals since his return but Covid has understandably made Jamesy wary.

On his return, Jamesy set about recording new original material for a promising album, expected before year’s end.

Speaking about those who influence his musical style Jamesy explained, “I grew up listening to the likes of Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash which was a major influence on the type of music I like. In terms of song-writing my influences range from Bruce Springsteen right through to The Killers, weaving through to the likes of Bob Dylan, U2, and John Prine along the way. I think having such an eclectic range of influences really informs my unique style and sound and feel it comes through on my songs. I’m not tied to one specific style.”

Clearly delighted to be stepping on the stage so close to home Jamesy is excited about Saturday night. He explained, “I’m absolutely buzzing for my first proper gig in Strabane.

“Before I left for America I had played in a few pubs around the town but having a gig at the Alley is amazing. I’m excited to see a few old faces and a few new ones. It’ll be a lot of fun and I’m sure there’ll be a lot of hometown support.”

Jamesy can currently boast having original music such as Indy and Understand available on all platforms and will be showcasing new music as well as all his current favourites to the show, happening on Saturday. The gig will be complete with cabaret-style seating and table service to make the night a special one.

• Tickets priced £6 are available from the Alley Theatre at www.alley-theatre.com or by calling the Box Office on 028 71 384444.