Janet heads back Down Under for garden party tour

FRESH from what she regarded as a ‘once in a lifetime’ Australian experience at Russell Crowe’s garden party, lightning has seemingly struck twice for Omagh songstress, Janet Devlin, as she gets to head back Down Under… And this time, she’s going on tour with the man himself!

Speaking to the UH, Janet recounts saying a ‘resounding yes!’ when Mr Crowe asked her if she’d like to join him on the sunkissed summer musical safari, titled ‘Indoor Garden Party Tour’, which will feature 18 different shows.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be going back to Australia again in May for the tour – and I’m equally thrilled that Russell thought enough of my music to ask!” she said.

“The opportunity came off the back of my appearance at Russell’s garden party: He wanted to take the garden party on tour, and reached out to see if I would like to join up.

“Of course the answer was a ‘yes!’

“I never thought I would play Australia once, never mind twice!

“In the music industry, it’s always good to keep one foot on the ground, especially when it comes to a huge opportunity like this,” she added. “To be honest, I’m not sure I’ll 100 per-cent believe it until I’m on the plane!”

The tour, which takes in places like Coffs Harbour, Byron Bay, and cities such as Sydney, Gold Coast, Melbourne and Canberra, is yet another ‘pinch me’ moment for the local singer.

Also on the bill are Russell’s own band, ‘The Gentlemen Barbers’, Lorraine O’Reilly, and Myth of Her.

A special gig at Australia Zoo, owned by the family of naturalist Steve Irwin, is further on the cards. As a huge fan of the late zookeeper growing up, this particular show promises to hold a special place in Janet’s heart.

“We’re going out at the beginning of May, and will be hitting the ground running,” Janet said. “I’m in for a busy few weeks, as I’ve also an upcoming trip to Nashville to record my new album right after Australia.

“So, there’s a lot of preparation to get done!”

Currently busy laying down vocals for her latest album, Janet hopes that she will have a brand new song ready for release before jet-setting to the land of Oz.

“I know it sounds strange, but I don’t find touring all that hard to be honest,” Janet said. “When I’m not touring, I work hard on writing; content creation; recording and such.

“Touring is playing gigs and doing sound checks, and you can have a lot of free time.

I’m planning on using that free time between gigs and travelling to see explore as much of Australia as possible. I can’t wait!”

l The ‘Indoor Garden Party Tour’ begins on May 10 in Byron Bay, and it concludes on June 10 in Sydney.