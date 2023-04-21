Lead singer of the Electric Six to rock Tyrone bars

A ‘High Voltage’ performance will be in store for people of Tyrone, as Electric Six lead singer, Dick Valentine, is getting ready to descend upon both Omagh and Castlederg this May.

The frontman of Electric Six, who is returning to Ireland for the first time in three years this May, will first taking to the stage at the Townhouse in Castlederg, and then Bogans Bar in Omagh, as he travels from go pub-to-pub with his acoustic guitar.

Valentine’s travels to the Emerald Isle co-incides with the release of his brand new ninth solo record, “This Is Hell!”, which he will be selling directly to fans.

He will be playing a mixture of Electric Six songs, covers and lots of his new and old solo material.

Electric Six were formed in Detroit in 1996, and went on to have a hugely-successful career, touring and playing some of the world’s most iconic venues and festivals.

The big breakthrough for the band occurred 20 years ago in 2003 with the release of the band’s hit deubt album, ‘Fire’, which reached number seven in the UK chart and was certified gold.

The band band had two massive hit singles on the album that were both inescapable anthems of that summer.

‘Gay Bar’ reached number five in the UK singles chart, and ‘Danger! High Voltage’ reached number two, and featured vocals from superstar guitarist and singer, Jack White.

Since then, the band has gone onto release another 13 albums, and continue to sell out venues across North America and Europe.

Dick Valentine is still the lead singer of the band, but he loves playing live and to smaller audiences.

He has toured Ireland extensively throughout Ireland in recent years, and has played multiple shows in Tyrone.

The Detroit native, who is known for his energetic performances, will play his first Irish shows since the global lockdown in 2020.

Along with dates in Omagh and Castelderg, Dick will play a number of venues across Ireland, with shows in Dublin, Belfast, Derry, Galway Cork, Limerick, Dundalk and Clonakilty.

Valentine will play the Townhouse, Castlederg on Thursday, May 5. and Bogans Bar, Omagh, on Friday, May 6.

Tickets are on sale for both shows at the venues, and tickets are also available for the Castlederg show at ‘www.eventbrite.ie’.