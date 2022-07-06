Legendary trad rockers to play Derrylaughan GAA club

ONE of the finest Irish trad rock bands playing along the shores of Lough Neagh, sounds like the perfect summer gig.

And that’s exactly what Derrylaughan Kevin Barry’s GAA club have lined up for Saturday, July 23, when the legendary More Power To Your Elbow will take to the stage with The Knights as the support act.

Formed over 30 years ago More Power To Your Elbow are really enjoying a reawakening following the difficult time for all musicians over this past few years .

This eight piece band with members from across the Mid-Ulster area just love playing their music and successfully marrying traditional tunes and airs with modern rock rhythms.

Clare McCrystal, Pat Casey, Helen Gormley and Damian Cullen take care of the traditional side of things while Gerry Cunningham Alsi Murray, Mark Falloon and Eugene Davey excel in providing the rock element to complete their set.

As many music fans will know, More Power have a rich history. During the 90s they toured the US, Canada, England, France and many, many more countries around the world.

And they have continued touring having recently added Holland and Norway to their list.

For the band though, it’s hard to beat the home soil for the craic, enthusiasm and sheer energy of the crowds that attend their concerts.

Fiddle player Clare McCrystal loves travelling but equally loves playing in front of her home crowds. She said, “Our last gig in the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown at Easter was just fantastic and we really enjoyed it. It’s just great to be out playing again.”

And that’s what More Power To Your Elbow do best, playing quality music every time they take to the stage.

This renowned band of talented musicians have been on the road for 30 years and continue to wow their loyal fans while winning over a whole new generation of fans.

The music, the enthusiasm and the craic is every bit as good as when they started out on the road.

For fans of trad and folk music, The Knights will also need little introduction.

They are an inspiring four piece Irish folk harmonic band hailing from Tyrone and Armagh. The guys have been performing all over Ireland and they have also been building up a growing band of followers.

More Power To Your Elbow with support act The Knights will play on Saturday, July 23 at Derrylaughan Kevin Barry’s GAC from 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £20 and a barbecue will be served till late. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Derrylaughan Kevin Barry’s Facebook page.