Mawdsley remembers ‘devilish’ Shane ahead of Pogues tribute show

Every year when you hear those first few notes of ‘Fairytale of New York’ blasting from your speakers, you know it’s Christmas. Nothing quite marks the beginning of the festive season like Shane MacGowan declaring ‘it was Christmas Eve babe, in the drunk tank’.

For Belfast based folk group ‘The Rapparees’, this also marks the beginning of what has now become their annual ‘Fairytale of the Pogues’ tour in which they pay tribute to the iconic London-Irish band all over the UK throughout December.

Having already performed to sell-out crowds this year in the likes of Leeds, Manchester and Edinburgh, the lads are set to bring the show to the Alley Theatre in Strabane on Wednesday, December 20.

Following the recent passing of the legendary Pogues frontman and primary songwriter, Shane MacGowan, I spoke to Kevin Mawdsley, tin whistler and fiddler from the Rapparees, to discuss the ongoing tour and the legacy of Shane’s influence.

Kevin began by explaining how there wouldn’t be a Rapparees without the Pogues – or Shane.

He said, “It was over 20 years ago and we were just a bunch of spotty little teenagers who were keen to play folk music.

“Shane offered us one of our first gigs opening for him in The Elk in Toomebridge and then he invited us back to join him in Letterkenny.

“As expected, those nights were a bit of a blur but if it wasn’t for Shane giving us that opportunity, we certainly wouldn’t be the band we are today.

“He was a historian who really knew his stuff and was very well read.

“He was a proud Irish man and Londoner all at once, a fantastic conduit at a time when Irish people weren’t the most welcome in England and he played a massive role in breaking down the old mind set of ‘No Blacks, No Irish, No Dogs’ at the time.

“He truly inspired us to get on the road and work hard as a band doing our own thing before the idea of a Pogues tribute show ever came around.”

Regarding the influence of Shane’s writing and how it inspired them as young musicians, Kevin continues, “When you listen to a Pogues song, they often rattle by so fast but when you break down a verse amidst the madness, the lyrics are genius, and there’s never any filler tracks when it comes to Shane.

“It was the Pogues song ‘Young Ned on the Hill’ that inspired us to name our band.”

Perhaps a slightly lesser known Pogues song to some, ‘Young Ned on the Hill’ features the line ‘Of one such man I’d like to speak, a rapparee by name and deed’.

Kevin explains, “The Rapparees are a part of Irish history that people don’t often know much about.

“They were Robin Hood type figures who dwelt in caves and forest, robbing from the rich and redistributing wealth to the poor.”

Amidst the ongoing success of the ‘Fairytale of the Pogues’ tour, Kevin said it is ‘overwhelming’ to see how many people from all walks of life can relate to the Pogues music.

“He meant so much to everyone,” Kevin concludes.

“We see people from all over the UK, first and second generation Irish people, non-Irish people, they all love engaging in his music, even beyond the usual classics such as ‘Fairytale’ and ‘Sally MacLennane’.

“We love seeing rooms full of people out to celebrate such an amazing artist.

“His recent funeral was testimonial to the legend he was – a true celebration of his life and his genius.

“Only Shane could have had such a send off.”

The Rapparees will bring their ‘Fairytale of the Pogues’ tour to The Alley Theatre in Strabane on Wednesday, November 20. Tickets are available now via www.therapparees.ie.