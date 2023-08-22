Mayor enjoys visit to Berni’s art exhibition in the Alley

THE Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council has enjoyed a visit to artist, Bernadette Boyce Brady’s spectacular paintings exhibition at the Alley Theatre.

Patricia Logue met with the local artist, who grew up in the townland of Deralebe, outside Strabane in the 50s and 60s, to hear all about the inspiration behind the collection of works, titled ‘Bringing It All Back Home’.

Following her studies in Queen’s University Belfast from 1969 to 1973, ‘Berni’ went to Dublin, where she has lived and worked since. Even though going to art college was not considered an option in the late sixties, Berni kept alive her love of drawing and painting, developing her skills and style through constant practice, workshops and classes.

“Painting and drawing have always been part of my life,” Berni reminisced. “Growing up, I was drawn to the natural world and my work reflects that. Over the years, my love of hillwalking has also led me to explore the beautiful landscapes near where I live in Dublin and Wicklow; providing me with plenty of subject matter.

“More recently, during Covid when everything closed down I considered myself lucky to own a beautiful garden. With the gift of good weather, I was able to sit and work in my garden, which provided the inspiration for my painting.

“I began to really look at what was growing there: The colours and shapes that changed with the morning and evening sun.

“As our world began to reopen. and the possibility of travelling farther afield was restored, once again my fresh eyes focussed on natural subjects, such as plants, rocks, water, and from this, many of the works on display gradually emerged bringing with them a new found joy and appreciation of the gifts of nature.”

She added, “When I was invited to exhibit in my home town, I was very excited to be able to share my works with old friends and neighbours in this beautiful venue. I primarily work with oils, using both brushes and palette knives, but I also use acrylics, which allows me the freedom to experiment.”

‘Bringing it all Back Home’ is showing at the Alley Theatre until September 14, and all pieces are available for purchase.

The Alley Theatre Art Gallery is open from Monday through Saturdays from 10am to 4.30pm.