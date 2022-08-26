This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

McCann’s raising the bar…

  • 26 August 2022
McCann’s raising the bar…
Emmet McElhattonBy Emmet McElhatton - 26 August 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Tyrone This Weekend with Mark McCarney School of Rock Strabane Clubsound hits 50 Glorious Gortin features in next ‘Mahon’s Way’

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY