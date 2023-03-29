Metal night in Bogan’s Bar, Omagh

A tribute act for an iconic heavy metal band are set to raise the roof in Omagh on Saturday (April 8), when they bring their ferocious live show to Bogan’s Bar.

Whiplash have been labelled Ireland’s number one Metallica tribute act, and are renowned for bringing the live vibe, energy and sound that the fearsome foursome are famous for.

This is your chance to experience the next best thing to a real Metallica show, and see and hear their music played ‘the way it should be’.

The band consists of Martyn Weesjes on vocals and rhythm guitar, John Cullen on lead guitar, Niall O’Hare on bass and Brendan Kenny on drums.

Whiplash have torn up stages up-and-down the country from Cork to Dublin and Kerry to Donegal, rocking out a set list packed with such classics as ‘Ride the Lightning’, ‘Seek and Destroy’, ‘One’ and ‘Enter Sandman’.

Event promoter Ciaran Campbell of SD Entertainment, said, “Whiplash are such a class act.

“I brought them to Belfast last summer. Great band, great lads, you don’t want to miss them.

“Your ears will bleed,” he jokingly states.

In their prime, Metallica were known for successfully popularising heavy metal music at a time when glam rock was dominating the charts.

Having influenced a plethora of acts within the alternative music scene since their formation in the early eighties, it is no surprise that Metallica are still as relevant as ever in the world of music, and that a tribute act like Whiplash are capable of attracting large audiences all over the country.

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster at £12 per person. This is a strictly 18 and over event. Doors open at 9.30pm.