Miss NI hopeful hosts successful charity quiz in Cookstown

THERE wasn’t an empty seat in the house as Cookstown based Miss Northern Ireland hopeful Courtney Quinn hosted a mega pub quiz to a packed house in the Dunleath Bar on Thursday night.
Courtney, who will participate in the Miss Northern Ireland finals in Belfast’s Europa Hotel, organised the stellar event for her chosen charity, Autism NI, ahead of the finals in May.
Currently in her final year at Ulster University, where she is studying Psychology, Courtney also does voluntary work in Cookstown with children with autism, which is what inspired her to choose this essential, hard-working charity to benefit from her efforts.
With roughly 16 teams entering on the night, it was a particularly busy night for the Dunleath bar who, by the end of the night, welcomed many people who didn’t take part in the quiz, but still donated money and came along to enjoy the live music.
The live music was provided by local band ‘Up for the Craic’, who feature Courtney’s own father and had the dance floor filled all night.
The winning team received a £50 bar tab, which was kindly donated on behalf of the Dunleath bar, with a buffet also provided by the bar.
The money raised is yet to be confirmed as the fundraising efforts are ongoing via ‘JustGiving.com’.
Courtney, her mother, Geraldine, and the rest of the family would like to thank Crippy Eastwood and the Dunleath staff for their incredible work and generosity on the night.
