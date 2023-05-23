Music and craic as Tyrone Fleadh returns to Coalisland

THERE will be music in the streets, celebrations and more, as the Tyrone Fleadh returns to Coalisland next week for four days of non-stop craic.

Hosted by Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas, the event, taking place in Coalisland for the second year in a row, kickstarts with a ‘Pop-up Gaeltacht’ in the Millcourt at 8pm on Thursday, May 25.

This event will be co-hosted by Cairde Uí Neíll, and will incorporate a Seisun.

Advertisement

A ‘Vintage Rally’ will commence at 7pm on Friday, followed by the re-formed Ioscaid on the Gig Rig, who will be supported by Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas musicians.

Competitions for musicians, singers and groups will be held in St Joseph’s College, Coalisland, on Saturday and Sunday.

The Blackwater Céilí Band also return to Coalisland this year.

They will perform on the Gig Rig on Saturday Night, supported by local musicians.

A ‘Singing Session’ will be held in the Ozanam Centre at 9pm.

The Fleadh will then close on Sunday after the ‘Cultural and Community Parade’ at 4.15pm.

All local clubs and community groups are invited to join in.

Advertisement

There will be Sessions in the town throughout the weekend, where musicians and singers are welcome to play with peers and friends, and where the public can listen and enjoy as well.

Branch chairperson, Eamonn Campbell, said that he is ‘delighted’ to see Fleadh Thír Eoghain return to Coalisland this year.

“We had a wonderful Fleadh last year – one of the best for many years,” he said.

“So, when it came to submitting a bid for 2023, our committee jumped at the opportunity.

‘The County Board were impressed with the success of 2022, as well as the hardwork and dedication of our Committee, and awarded the Fleadh to Coalisland Clonoe.”

Eamonn further explained that the support of the local community has been fundamental to the running of the Fleadh.

“We have a strong network of community volunteers who come out in numbers to help us with the different events,” he said.

“Local businesses also row in behind us to make sure the many visitors to a Tyrone Fleadh are welcomed and catered for.”

Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas are confident the Tyrone Fleadh programme of events has something for everyone, and looks forward to a weekend of craic agus ceol.