Next month will see 10,000 music and surf fans descend upon Bundoran in Donegal for the highly anticipated annual Sea Sessions festival.

And this year, the line-up is bigger than ever with some of the biggest names in music getting ready to take the stage.

With countless award nominations and high praise from all corners, Sea Sessions has established itself as one the most important dates on the Irish festival circuit.

Over the years, the likes of Dermot Kennedy, Kasabian, Clean Bandit, Basement Jaxx, Becky Hilland and loads more have graced the Sea Sessions stages.

The event is a lot more than a music festival, with surfing, beach sports, skating, BMXing, beach yoga, and just chilling by the beach or taking a sea swim.

MUSIC

Taking place across the weekend of June 21-23, the Friday night kicks off with blk., Jazzy, Route 94, Amble, Soulé and Enzo is Burning take to the stage.

On the Saturday, it’s the turn of Cian Ducrot, Fionn Curran, Kingfishr, Alan Fitzpatrick, Jerry Fish, Lea Heart and Don Letts.

Sunday concludes with Johnny Marr, Jake Bugg, Daire, Elaine Mai and Maykay, Elvana and Casso.

There’s also a whole host of other acts across the weekend including, Big Sleep, Bradley Marshall, Bricknasty, Conchúr White, Huey Morgan (DJ), Highstool Prophets, Jen Payne, Kehli, Kelly-Anne Byrne, milk., Reveal, Brother Theresa, Colin Perkins, Dave Lofts, Grooveline, January Winters, Lemonade Shoelace, Lost Romantic, Marcus O’Laoire, MathMan, Paddy Keyes, The Psychs, Saibh Skelly, The Savage Hearts, Scustin, Soft Launch, The Unsigned Winners and… with more still to be announced.

Speaking ahead of the festival, event director, Ray O’Donoghue said, “We’re extremely proud of the line up for 2024 and we think it’s going to be one of our best and liveliest festivals yet.

“There’s loads to do at Sea Sessions too, not only catch top quality acts, we pride ourselves on being one of the most unique festivals out there. You can’t beat the atmosphere at Sea Sessions.”

l Tickets are on sale with Day tickets starting at €69.95 and Full Weekend from €149.95. There’s also the option of campervan and VIP upgrades. They’ll be available from www.ticketmaster.ie and www.seasessions.com.