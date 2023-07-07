Music from the boneyard

Hello out there. I’m happy to share with you that I have a new album of music coming in September. I am equally happy to say that I’ll be releasing the album through my old label, Deltasonic Records. More album news later.

For now though, I’ve released the first single from the album. It’s called ‘Lake’, and is inspired by a black & white horror film from 1961 called The Innocents. Chris Coll introduced me to the film and it terrified me, as most things Chris introduces me to tend to do.

I captured the song in my house during the twilight hour of lockdown, and recorded it as it was writing itself, stream of consciousness style.

Further embellishments of production and ‘atmosfear’ were added by my friend in London who goes by the name of St Francis Hotel. Cello was added by Laura McFadden in Donegal, and pedal steel was added by the one and only Steely Dave Murphy in Cork. It was all done in about a day, because in those times, we all had the spare time on our hands.

In fact, half the album was done in about a week.

To accompany the song, my old friend Gavin Wood in Liverpool created a very apt video. We talked about some things we liked, including The Elephant Man, Kid A, Eraserhead and of course the lady of the lake scene in The Innocents. I took some raw footage around lakes, forests, and abandoned fairgrounds and sent it to him to add his magic. The end result all merges together like a beautiful nightmare.

Don’t just take my word for it. Go look it up on YouTube or my Instagram page and see/hear for yourself. It’s also on Spotify and what have you. Search for ‘McKowski Lake’, and there you will find it.

Don’t worry, your speakers are not broken.

The lack of singing is quite intentional. The music does all the talking.

I hope you enjoy. There is lots more to come. Stay attuned. McKowski…