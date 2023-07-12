New single from former Voice contestant from Strabane

After a few years in the musical ‘Wilder-ness’, Tyrone songstress Darci Wilders is back with her new single ‘If Only’.

This is the first release from the talented Strabane singer, who previously showcased her vocal stylings on ITV’s ‘The Voice’, since she graduated from Queens in Musical Performance.

Contrasting this happy time, Darci explained that ‘If Only’ came from a darker time in her life.

“I wrote ‘If Only’ a few years ago after having gone through some heartbreak, leaving me really down,” she said.

“I remember coming into the house and telling my mum about it. She advised me to go and write about it so I went to my room, picked up my guitar and within half an hour, I had ‘If Only’ written.

“In the years since I wrote the song, it hasn’t changed in terms of lyrics but since it was written on guitar, there have been a few additions in the musical arrangement.”

Latterly bringing the song to life was a family affair, with her dad Alan, also a local musician, collaborating. Darci remarked that, whilst it was lovely to be working with her daddy, it wasn’t always fun and games.

“Oh, there were times it was tense – we could maybe have been doing with a third person in the studio to referee,” she laughs.

“Daddy is a singer too and I suppose when you have two creative minds collaborating on the one song, disagreements are going to happen and we definitely did disagree.

“That said, I loved working with him on it and, when everything was said and done, we were both delighted with how it came out and that’s the main thing.”

Available from Friday past Darci’s beautiful ballad, ‘If Only’ is available on all the usual online outlets including Spotify, Amazon Music and much more.

So, is this the re-start of Darci’s singing career?

“Definitely!” she enthused. “After taking the time to get my degree I’m ready to begin a new creative moment.

“I have written a few more songs and was working on a few more in the studio, so the creative juices are definitely back flowing.”