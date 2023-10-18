Nostalgic showbands exhibition unveiled at Strule Arts Centre

NOSTALGIC sights and sounds of local showbands, as well as 1950s fashion and culture from the musical era, feature in a new exhibition, launched at the Strule Arts Centre on Thursday.

Titled ‘Sights and Sounds of the Showbands Era’, the exhibition reveals the influence of local communities on the music and culture of the time, fostering an environment where the sounds of the showbands resonate with every generation.

The ‘Showbands Era’ is a period marked by the rhythmic beats and charismatic tunes of live bands, drew inspiration from the heart of the community.

Local vintage retailer, Rustic Runway, curated part of the exhibition to highlight the evolution of ladies’ fashion during this transformative period, emphasising the indispensable role women played in shaping the cultural landscape.

Beyond their influential presence in the home, women were the backbone of the showbands’ success, and contributed to the aesthetic appeal and confidence that became synonymous with the era.

In collaboration with Oh Yeah Music Centre, the exhibition features the loan of the Teddie Palmer collection, a treasure trove of costumes that provides an intimate glimpse into the life and times of the Showbands Era.

This partnership demonstrates the commitment to preserving and sharing the rich musical heritage that continues to resonate with audiences today.

Working with Northern Ireland Screen, the exhibition also showcases a nostalgic video montage and captures the sights and sounds of the Showband era.

This visually-engaging presentation is a testament to the era’s cultural significance and its lasting impact on the music and arts landscape. Speaking at the launch of the exhibition, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, has encouraged everyone to attend the exhibition.

“I am delighted that Strule Arts Centre is hosting this exhibition, ‘Sights and Sounds of the Showbands’, to provide an opportunity for everyone to celebrate the unique music heritage of Omagh, whilst reminiscing and sharing their musical stories,” he said. “As well as offering an entertaining experience, the exhibition offers educational benefits and I would encourage schools and colleges to arrange bespoke visits to view the exhibition and learn about this important musical era.

“This exhibition would not have been possible without the kindness of our local community who have contributed memories and memorabilia, and I would like to thank all those who have been involved in putting together this wonderful exhibition.”

The exhibition is a precursor to the Omagh Music Festival 2023, which commences on Friday, November 3, with the ‘Talk and Taste of the Showbands’, where you can enjoy a time of reminiscence and good food.

A finale concert will take place on Saturday, November 4 at 8pm, which will pay tribute to the Plattermen album, ‘Old Devil Wine’.

Admission to the exhibition in Strule Arts Centre is free, and the ‘Sights and Sounds of the Showbands Era’ exhibition will be on display until Saturday, November 4.

Tickets for the ‘Omagh Music Festival; are also available from the Box Office, or, alternatively, you can purchase your tickets online at www.struleartscentre.co.uk or by telephone at 02882 247831.