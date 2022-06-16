Omagh DJ Phil Taggart to perform first hometown gig

THE smoothest beats in town? Check. VIP experience? Check. Delicious cocktails? Check. a renowned DJ’s first ever gig in his hometown of Omagh? Double check.

That’s right, folks… This weekend, musical history will be made and remixed in the town, as Phil Taggart is set to hit the decks in The Blind Cobbler with a swathe of chill beats during his maiden concert to launch the bar’s brand new weekly party, ‘Silk Saturdays’. Promising the ultimate night out, Silk Saturdays is an ice cool initiative which will welcome a mega mix of iconic DJs and up-and-coming Irish DJs every Saturday night over the hot summer months.

HITTING THE DECKS

Known for his ten-year stint as a DJ at BBC Radio 1, Phil’s career has been laced with success and musical mastery. While studying at the University of Ulster (now called ‘Ulster University), he scooped the BBC/Skillset Young Broadcaster of the Year award; and during his time with BBC Radio 1, he notably created and fronted ‘The Chillest Show’. At present, the in-demand DJ is the host of ‘ChillDaBeats’ which is available on Spotify, and he is also the creator of ‘Phil Taggart’s Slacker Podcast’ – the UK’s biggest music podcast, which sees the Omagh native grill a new guest or band on their musical career to-date.

He has also played in venues the globe over, including gracing the world-famous Ibiza Rocks – the Spanish island’s number one event hotel.

What’s more, Phil also owns the record label ‘Hometown Records’, and in 2019, he was the proud host of TV show, ‘Other Voices’ in Belfast.

In 2019, the Omagh man released his debut book, ‘Phil Taggart’s Slacker Guide to the Music Industry’, and has appeared regularly on Vevo and Channel 4, as well as recently fronting festival coverage for BBC Northern Ireland and previously also for BBC3 – not bad for a career which began as a helping hand in BBC NI.

SMOOTHEST BEATS IN TOWN

“Cocktails and live music have always been our thing here at The Blind Cobbler – but now we are stepping it up a gear,” said a spokesperson from The Blind Cobbler.

“We are super excited to bring you ‘Silk Saturdays’, which Phil Taggart will launch this Saturday during his first ever hometown gig.

“There will be lots of exciting in-house promotions going forward, new silky cocktails, our iconic VIP bottle packages, and much more. So, get ready for a summer filled with the smoothest beats in town.”

DJ Phil Taggart will be launching ‘Silk Saturdays’ at The Blind Cobbler this Saturday night (June 18) during his first ever hometown concert. Book your table online now to avoid disappointment. Strictly over-21s only.