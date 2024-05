Swooning and sprightly American music and classical favourites will soon fill the walls of the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, as the Omagh Music Society gear up for what will be their 51st spring concert to-date.

Taking place on Friday, May 31 at 8pm, the Society’s 60 or so members have put together a concert that, in their words, features a ‘distinctly American theme’, including a large section of contemporary choral music from across the pond, such as the hauntingly beautiful ‘Set Me As A Seal’ by Rene Clausen, through to the more up-tempo, jazz-inspired ‘Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue’.

The concert will further feature songs for all musical palettes, ensuring something for all tastes, so audiences can also look forward to hearing some Mozart, musical theatre – and a selection of very up-tempo spiritual songs!

Advertisement

Director and conductor on the night will be Dr David Baxter, and accompanist for the Society will be Derick Weir.

A spokesperson from the Society has encouraged everyone to come along and enjoy the night of musical celebrations in the heart of Omagh.

“Excitement is building for our spring concert,” they said. “The evening of song will be directed and conducted by Dr David Baxter, accompanied by Derek Weir. Please share and encourage your friends to join us on Friday, May 31.

“Soloists for the night will come from within the choir family, so sit back and enjoy being thoroughly entertained by the town’s flagship choir. Save the date and book your tickets now,” they added.

Omagh Music Society was formed in 1972 by Reginald Slaine. Their first performance took place on December 5, 1972, in St Columba’s Parish Church, Omagh, and featured ‘Messiah’ by Handel.

Covering all styles of classical music, the triumphant ensemble particularly enjoys playing oratorio works.

Advertisement

The choir meets regularly to practice, and they perform annual in various buildings in Omagh. If you love to sing – the group would love you to join them!

Musical directors of Omagh Music Society has included Reginald Slaine, David Asater, Andrew Batchelor, Dan Smyth, Reverend John Murdoch, David Robertson, Rachel Bingham, Stanley Matthews, and current director, David Baxter.

Meanwhile, Godfrey Young, MBE, has recently been appointed chairperson of the Society.

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults, while tickets for under-19s cost £12.50. Tickets are available to book now via www.struleartscentre.co.uk.

If you wish to become a member of Omagh Music Society, please send the group a message on Facebook.