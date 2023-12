THOUGH few who spent a night at Omagh’s Subterranean Film Club during 2023 would have pointed out room for improvement, the viewer experience just went up another notch…

Seriously, just ask anyone who was at their recent screening of ‘Die Hard’!

Last week, the basement at Omagh Community House was at full capacity when the underground cinephiles used the Christmas classic to test out their new, top-of-the-range hardware and it did not disappoint.

“There’s nothing like a full house on film night,” said Aaron McAleer, a Subterranean stalwart, when we spoke with him after the big relaunch. “We all get a fuzzy feeling on the inside,” he laughed.

Recently, thanks to the sustained assistance of FilmHub NI, NI Film and the Department of Communities, the committee of the local community cinema were able to purchase a raft of hi-tech equipment to enhance the experience of everybody who parts with the very affordable price of admission.

“We knew it was going to be good, but we had no idea just how good,” said the Omagh man, clearly over-awed by the difference the new technology has made.

Handing me over to his tech-savvy sidekick, Conor McGale, I was given a layperson’s lesson on what the £6,000 shop bagged the boys.

“Essentially, we now have a top of the range screen, projector, sound system and 4K player. In short, it is all the best stuff. You need to see it with your own eyes (and hear it with your own ears, presumably).”

The upshot of this investment? The lads believe that what they have now is a genuine alternative to the big, commercial, costly cinemas.

“It is just £4 entry with us, you can bring your own snacks and drinks (alcohol included), and the viewing experience is arguably better than what you’d get elsewhere.

“It is definitely more immersive, and you can be sure that everybody who comes is there to really watch the film,” said Aaron.

However, running a non-profit community cinema is not cheap.

“It costs a considerable amount for a showing, and we are virtually always running at a loss, so, without beating around the bush, we need support,” explained Conor.

In short, the guys are asking for sponsorship, but this isn’t a plea for charity or cry for help; there is plenty to be gained for both parties.

“Our new website is now up-and-running, thanks for Fehin Quinn, so jump on there, and you can see the different sponsorship and advertising packages available.

“For example, among the different advertising opportunities we will be offering businesses is the chance to have an old-school Pearl & Dean-style video played before the film starts.”

Over the next while, the Subterraneans aim to show ‘Apocolypse Now’, ‘Ballywalter’, ‘Stop Making Sense’, ‘The Blue Brothers’ and ‘Terminator’.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page for dates, and don’t forget to get a look at the new website; you can book all your tickets there,” said Aaron.

“Let’s hope 2024 starts in the same fashion that 2023 closed.

“Thanks to everyone for all the support, especially FilmHub NI, NI Film and the Department of Communities.”